July 8, 1938 - March 22, 2023

David passed away at home being cared for by his wife of 64 years and family after a long battle with cancer. He was born to Roy and Hannah Scribner on July 8, 1938, their second child and only son, and grew up in Illinois with his two sisters.

At the age of 19, David met his life-long partner, Diana, and they married in Moweaqua, Ill. After the birth of two children and working at Mississippi Steel for several years as a draftsman, the whole family moved to Manhattan Beach, CA where he worked at Mattel Toys while going to West Coast University and receiving two engineering degrees, mechanical and electrical. David accepted a job with Hewlett Packard, moved the family to Corvallis, OR and spent 9 years there before he joined Tripod Data Systems, a young start-up company in Corvallis, OR. The company grew and expanded under David's leadership, and was sold to Trimble Inc., and David retired in 2004.

Looking around for a retirement home, David and Diana settled in Westbrook Village, Peoria, AZ in 2005. Both were active in their golf clubs, serving as presidents of their 9 Hole Couples Club and Diana's 9 Hole Ladies League. David leaves two children, daughter Robin, son Roy, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

At David's request there will be no service. Donations in his memory may be sent to Mayo Clinic, 5777 East Mayo Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054.