August 28, 1943 — January 9, 2020
David Keith Jensen, 76, beloved husband of Sandi Thome and longtime resident of Lebanon, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 9, at his home.
David was born August 28, 1943 in Morris, Minnesota, to Verle and Laurane Jensen, the oldest of three children. The family moved from Minnesota to a farm in Lacomb in 1950.
In Lebanon High School shop class David discovered his passion for shaping metal with machine tools. After graduating David spent three years in the U.S. Navy on the USS Prairie where he increased his machining skills that served him extremely well for his entire life. He had an incredible mind for precision work and accomplishing tasks using unconventional methods. He would tell young people the only limits to what you can do are your own imagination.
After his time in the Navy, David returned to Lebanon and used his machining skills working for Linn Gear. Dave then became a union journeyman millwright, travelling to various jobs. Dave and a few other millwrights decided to start their own company named Valley Mechanical. After that he returned to machinist work with Sweet Home Machine and Fabrication. Eventually he purchased a Cat, backhoe and dump truck and he started and ran Jensen Excavating. He was known for his skill with heavy equipment. After retiring from excavation work, his expert machinist skills were once again needed at Moose Creek Machine & Fab.
Dave was highly creative and throughout his life he continuously amazed family, neighbors and friends with his problem solving, repairing of things and his imaginative artistic work, especially with metals. If you visited David, you would be entertained by watching him shoot the small-scale replica cannon he machined from scratch. It was one of his many creative accomplishments.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lois Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife Sandi, whom he married in 1985; sister, Karen Bilyeu of Bend; two sons: Brian of Sweet Home and Raymond of Nevada. David and Sandi have eight grandchildren: Keegan, Morgan, Taylor, and Kate Jensen; and Tyler, Chance, Brandon and Bailey Brown.
Huston Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A service will be held Wednesday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St. in Lebanon. There will be a gathering after the service at Santiam Place. Private burial will be held at Mountain Home Cemetery, Sweet Home.