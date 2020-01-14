August 28, 1943 — January 9, 2020

David Keith Jensen, 76, beloved husband of Sandi Thome and longtime resident of Lebanon, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 9, at his home.

David was born August 28, 1943 in Morris, Minnesota, to Verle and Laurane Jensen, the oldest of three children. The family moved from Minnesota to a farm in Lacomb in 1950.

In Lebanon High School shop class David discovered his passion for shaping metal with machine tools. After graduating David spent three years in the U.S. Navy on the USS Prairie where he increased his machining skills that served him extremely well for his entire life. He had an incredible mind for precision work and accomplishing tasks using unconventional methods. He would tell young people the only limits to what you can do are your own imagination.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}