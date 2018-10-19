December 21, 1956 — October 14, 2018
David Karl Serisky, 61, died October 14, 2018, a year after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
Dave was a New York native and longtime Hewlett-Packard employee, a dedicated family member, and an avid fan of cycling, coffee and beer, jazz, old movies and Yankees baseball.
He leaves behind his wife, Kim; his daughters, Jessica and Allie; his brother, Pete; his father, Melvin; and an expansive network of family, friends, colleagues, baristas, and lucky strangers he befriended while waiting in line somewhere.
