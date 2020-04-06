× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 1939 – March 31, 2020

David Homer Trahan was born at home in the Kingston Jordon area, on May 19, 1939 to Calvinand Ann Walls Trahan. He passed away on March 31, 2020 due to complications from COPD.

He married Lauretta Jackson October 29, 1960. Most of their married life was spent around the Lebanon area. He graduated from Stayton Union High School in 1957. David joined the US

Navy in 1958, and left the reserves in 1962. He worked for Lyons Simpson Plywood and then Wah Chang until he retired in 2002.

David was a member of the Scio & Jefferson Catholic Churches. He volunteered for 35 years with the Crabtree Fire Department. After his family, the thing he loved the most was his small

farm. David had a big heart and was always willing to help family, friends or strangers. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Donald Miller, two brothers-in-law, Norman