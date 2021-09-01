August 14, 1926 - August 24, 2021

David Hall Yee, 95, of Albany passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

David was born in a Toishan village in Guangdong (Canton), China and immigrated to the United States when he was 13 years old in 1939. He attended Washington High School in Portland and graduated from the University of Portland in 1951. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Japan at Camp Drew Army 343rd hospital as a pharmacist during the Korean War. During his deployment overseas, he met the lovely Feng Chen in Yokohama Chinatown, and married her on October 19, 1953. In 1955, they settled down in Albany to raise a family, and remained there the rest of their lives. He worked at the U.S. Bureau of Mines for the next 31 years, retiring as a research chemist in 1986.

He loved fishing and camping around the state with his family, traveling up and down the west coast with his trailer and camper van, tending to his garden in the backyard of his house, cruising and traveling around the world with his wife, playing Mahjong with his friends on weekends, and was an active member of the Chinese Scientists, Engineers and Professionals Association of Portland.