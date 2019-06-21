October 5, 1925 — June 11, 2019
David H. Packard, 93, of Milwaukie passed away at home on June 11.
He was born in Albany on October 5, 1925 to Mary and Albert Packard. He graduated from Albany High School in 1943, after which he joined the Army where he served for the duration of World War II. He returned to Albany and on June 29, 1947 married Louise Vorderstrasse.
David was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Portland. He enjoyed ham radio activities, travel and classic movies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; sister, Rosemary; and brothers, Robert and Clarence.
He is survived by daughters, Kathryn (Larry) Haas and Wanda Packard; son, Michael (Julie) Packard; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7810 SE 15th Ave, Portland.
Donations may be made in David’s name to the B17 Alliance Foundation or Immanuel Lutheran Church.