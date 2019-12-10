November 9, 1952 — November 28, 2019

David Glenn Hyder, 67, passed away in Milwaukie, Oregon at Prestige Care.

He was born to Glenn and Evelyn (Anthony) Hyder, and grew up on a farm in Lacomb. He was particularly fond of the many barn cats.

He attended Salt Lake School in first and second grade, and Lacomb School for third through eighth. He graduated from Lebanon Union High in 1970.

David had a good outlook on life, not taking it too seriously, usually laughing and joking. He enjoyed listening to music - anything with guitar - rock classics and country, especially Rick Nelson & The Stone Canyon Band, Gordon Lightfoot, and Big & Rich.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He loved working on cars, training as a mechanic and a “body & fender man” at Linn Benton Community College. He went to work for Capitol Chevrolet in Salem.

In 1979, David moved to Apple Valley, California and lived there as well as close-by Victorville, returning to Oregon for summers in Lacomb and The Dalles, where his sister, her husband and their daughters resided. After restoring antique cars, weekends were for picnics and swimming. He was determined to paint their old two-story house for them. Using only a very tall ladder, he had his young nieces “hold it” for him!