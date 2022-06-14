August 10, 1952 - June 9, 2022

David Emory Alford, 69, long-time resident of Albany, born in Enterprise, Oregon, on August 10, 1952, and raised in the Willamette Valley and Wallowa County, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2022.

David was the third child and only son of four children born to Glen and Helen (Houck) Alford. David served in the US Navy for six years, receiving among other commendations, Top Sailor, at Whidbey Island Naval Station. He graduated from high school in Dallas and completed a B.S. degree in Business from Oregon State University, also having studied at the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon State College, where he met the love of his life, Joanne Streny of La Habra Heights, California.

Married June 26, 1982, David and Joanne moved from La Grande to Albany a year later. David worked retail, customer service and tax collection at the Oregon Department of Revenue, retiring in 2015.

David is survived by his sisters Janet (LeRoy) Schultz, Glenda (Mark) Farmer and Susan (Owen) Smith. He also has six nephews, five nieces and their children and grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his boundless love for Joanne and of his family, David spoke softly and gave generously, reflecting kindness, caring and a deep Christian faith, exemplified by his participation in structured Bible study with other men and his attendance to Hope Church Sunday services.

David loved to read, build, garden, target shoot and fish. He and Joanne traveled across the United States, always seeking off-the-wall roadside attractions and visiting family and friends. He loved playing with children. David showered his family and friends with gifts of canned pickles and other garden produce. His woodworking projects brought joy to many. His handmade bird houses, feeders, display stands, planter boxes, benches, wood shelves, hose reels, jar crates, and other furniture grace many homes where David's memory will forever live with us.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 20, at Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway, Albany, OR 97322. Donations in David's honor may be made to: Alford Family Scholarship fund at the Albany Public Schools Foundation. P.O. Box 1772, Albany, OR 97321. Remembrances may be sent to Fisher Funeral Home or shared at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.