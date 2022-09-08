August 18, 1937 - Sept. 1, 2022

David Charles Henion passed away at his home in Albany, OR on Thursday morning, Sept. 1. David turned 85 on August 18 having been born in the old Albany hospital in 1937. David's parents, Lester Charles Henion and Alice Irene (Benight) Henion, were farmers in the Jefferson and Dever Conner areas. David had one younger brother, Loyd Henion of Albany, Oregon.

David spent his childhood and teen years working on his parent's farm as well as working for other farmers in the area. He attended the first three grades at Dever grade school, the fourth at Devaney, and the grades five through eight at Jefferson. He spent all four of his high school years at Jefferson, graduating in 1955. Of notable significance to his family was the product from a class assignment given by his eighth-grade teacher to all. He was asked to develop a composition on Oregon, taking note of its most important features, geography, businesses, and attractions. They were to include information on all 36 counties in Oregon. David took this assignment very seriously and produced a remarkable compilation that won the praise of the teacher as being the best she had ever seen.

After graduating from High School David married Ada Mitchell of Scio, Oregon on November 4, 1955. David and Ada had five children, Judy Henion-Nachand (Chris), Bruce Henion of Baja, Mexico, Lynda Hunt (David Best), Kathy Kinsella (Carl), and Lesa Coberly (Don). After divorcing Ada, David married Betty Thompson Courtney of Loma Linda, California in 1988. David and Ada have eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Betty's two children are Vicki who lives in North Carolina and Rob (deceased). Betty's grandson, Robby Jr. lives in Washington. Although David and Betty did not have children together, they considered each other's children as their own family.

When David and Ada began their family, David chose carpentry and construction, rather than farming. He worked on and built over 300 pole barns and other structures, mostly in Oregon, for both farmers and commercial businesses. He also built the log slide for the Enchanted Forest theme park in Salem, Oregon. He operated under two different business names, Busy Bee and Do All Services. His buildings were known to be noteworthy structures, built to last far into the future.

David had a special quality of wanting to salvage things that others would throw away. He loved to fix things that might be considered unfixable. He would also go out of his way to help people in need, even stopping along the road to help someone having car trouble. Often, those he assisted would end up working for him. David would have driven day and night through a snowstorm to help someone if he could.

David was a determined individual who refused to give up on anything or anyone he believed in. Irrespective of his failing health when it came to home repairs, he still believed he could do it, including inadvisably climbing up a ladder to the roof. When it came to doing something to help around the house, he would be found washing dishes at the sink even when it became difficult to stand.

David took his faith very seriously, never missing an opportunity to share his faith with others. David remained a Christian his entire life, and his faith and biblical knowledge grew throughout his life. He was a lifelong member of Seventh Day churches, including the Church of God, Seventh Day. He also spent time with the United Church. One of the endearing qualities of David's personality was his search for the truth of his faith. He never stopped seeking and learning and listening to others.

David C. Henion was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Rob Courtney. David is survived by; his wife, Betty; his ex-wife, Ada; his five children; all his grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren; and his brother, Loyd. David's passing will leave a huge vacancy in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Everyone is invited to the service on Monday, September 12th at the Church of God, Seventh Day in Marion, Oregon; 7478 Stayton Rd SE, Turner, Oregon. A light luncheon will be at 11:30AM with a service to follow at 1:00PM. A viewing will be following the service.

