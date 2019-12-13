July 25, 1937 — December 3, 2019

David Cadden Lawson, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home in Meridian, Idaho, on December 3, 2019. David was surrounded by his wife and daughters when he passed from their hands into the loving arms of Jesus.

David was born to Iris Blanche Jordon Lawson, and David Edward Richard Watts Lawson, on July 25, 1937 in Kingwood, West Virginia. David was raised, went to school, and met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Roberts, in Terra Alta, West Virginia. David and Shirley were married on August 30, 1959 and enjoyed more than 60 years together.

David was a Marine, Semper Fi, and served overseas during peace time. He attended West Virginia University and received his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees from WVU while living in Morgantown, West Virginia. In 1969, David moved his family to Corvallis to begin a long and fulfilling career at Oregon State University. David was a professor of environmental health and safety education and served as the department chair for several years. David was very involved in highway and motorcycle safety and was instrumental in beginning safety education for riders.