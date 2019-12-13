July 25, 1937 — December 3, 2019
David Cadden Lawson, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home in Meridian, Idaho, on December 3, 2019. David was surrounded by his wife and daughters when he passed from their hands into the loving arms of Jesus.
David was born to Iris Blanche Jordon Lawson, and David Edward Richard Watts Lawson, on July 25, 1937 in Kingwood, West Virginia. David was raised, went to school, and met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Roberts, in Terra Alta, West Virginia. David and Shirley were married on August 30, 1959 and enjoyed more than 60 years together.
David was a Marine, Semper Fi, and served overseas during peace time. He attended West Virginia University and received his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees from WVU while living in Morgantown, West Virginia. In 1969, David moved his family to Corvallis to begin a long and fulfilling career at Oregon State University. David was a professor of environmental health and safety education and served as the department chair for several years. David was very involved in highway and motorcycle safety and was instrumental in beginning safety education for riders.
David was one of the sweetest and happiest men on earth! He was always kind and considerate and greeted everyone with a smile. David suffered with Parkinson’s disease for several years but possessed an amazingly positive attitude. David was pleasant, kind, and thankful for family, friends and good days. David loved to ride motorcycles, watch the OSU Beavers and WVU Mountaineers, camp throughout the United States, play golf, do a little fishing and hunting, and was very active in Masons, Shriners and Eastern Star.
David is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Lawson; two daughters, Suzanne Gordon and Sonja Renae Schriever; five grandchildren, Aron Edward Schriever, Karly Ann Schriever, Jessica Gordon and spouse Crystal Scott, Audra Gordon Lynch and spouse Joe Lynch, Samantha Gordon Rutkowski and spouse Jonathan Rutkowski; and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Brenden Lynch and Kloe and Russell Rutkowski, and his dear brother Bob Lawson.
David would want us to remember that life is “excellent to outstanding” and to enjoy each day you have been blessed with. Until we meet again…