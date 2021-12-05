January 31, 1930 - November 5, 2021

David Burnett King, 91, of Corvallis, passed away November 5, 2021. Dave was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January 1930 and raised in Warren, Ohio. He is the only son of Edith and Karl Burnett King.

Dave is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Juanita King of Corvallis, Oregon; children Bonnie King of Palo Alto, California, Thomas King of Oakland, California, Stephen King and his spouse Amy of Portland, Oregon, and Hannah King Battistoni and her spouse Joel of Stevenson, Washington; grandchildren Meg Waltner and her spouse Andrew Pape of Portland, Oregon, Dylan and Emily King of Portland, Oregon, Keannah Hollister of Corvallis, Oregon, Kiah and Kaelani Hollister of Stevenson, Washington, and Kai and Eva Battistoni of Stevenson, Washington; and great-granddaughter Harlyn Pape of Portland, Oregon.

Dave is preceded in death by his younger sister, Dorothy King, and daughter Laura King Moon, and countless pets who were dear to him.

Dave was a lifetime learner and graduated from Culver Military Academy and Hamilton College, where double majored in History and Psychology and enjoyed membership in Alpha Delta Phi.

He served in the U.S. Army (2nd Lt, Artillery) during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Sill and later at Mainz, Germany. After the war Dave continued his university education at Rutgers (MA) and Cornell (PhD). Dave taught at Ithaca College and Stanford University before accepting a tenured position with the History Department at Oregon State University in 1962. He taught at OSU for 36 years, interrupted only by a sabbatical in 1964-5 allowing him to return to Culver Military Academy as a visiting instructor. He was a life-long student of history, politics, culture, and the arts and combined these themes in a book entitled "The Crisis of Our Time."

Dave was fond of Corvallis and enjoyed the beauty of the town and countryside. He especially enjoyed autumn for its vivid colors and the rains that followed. Sports were always central to Dave. He played on the football and lacrosse teams at Hamilton and had boxing success while in the Army. He was an avid tennis player, biker, jogger, wood-splitter, hiker, and dog walker. Dave was a self-taught musician, playing in the band at Hamilton, and later enjoyed playing the snare drum, cornet, bugle, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, and piano. He also enjoyed preparing lectures, reading, learning languages, drawing, and creating cartoon cards for family and friends. Later in life, Dave developed a passion for helping animals. He was well known as a rescuer, rehabilitator, and friend to any animal in need. He was a thoughtful and caring husband and father and will be missed tremendously.

A special mention of gratitude to Ami Beer, his caregiver, who showed humor, love, patience and kindness.