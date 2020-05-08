× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 24, 1969 — April 23, 2020

David Anthony Perry Jr., 51, of Corvallis, died in his home on April 23, 2020. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on March 24, 1969, son of the late Peggy (Cayton) Perry and David Perry Sr. When Dave was 6 months old the family moved to Bozeman, Montana, where Dave Jr. spent his early childhood, followed by a move to Corvallis, when he was 8 years old.

Dave graduated from Crescent Valley High School. He attended the San Francisco Academy of Arts and the University of California at Berkeley on a National Merit Scholarship, then worked in recycling in the Bay area for several years. After returning to Corvallis he worked in the biotech industry; however, his first love was music. He played guitar, keyboard, and composed. He had a keen mind, a gentle soul, and brought his family and friends much joy and laughter. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his father, Dave Perry Sr.; sister, Kyna Perry; stepmother, Kristen Whitbeck; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the current state of uncertainty around health and safety, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. McHenry Funeral home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.

