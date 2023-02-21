September 21, 1931 - February 4, 2023

Born in Compton, CA in 1931, David Alvin Bucy, surrounded by his family, lost his fight with Leukemia on February 4, 2023 at the age of 91. Raised every other year in Granville OH and Southern CA, David came to Oregon when he was in the 8th Grade, first residing in Eddyville and then in Corvallis a year later. He attended Central Jr High School in Corvallis, (where Central Park is currently located), and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1949. David joined the Navy, receiving a senatorial appointment to the Naval Academy. He served as the Recruit Company Commander and marched with the Brigade of Midshipman into the stadium for the Army/Navy Football game. He was medically discharged.

David has said that his life began when he married Marilyn Morelock in 1952, a girl who he had known in High School but who had showed no interest in him at the time.

An active member of the community, David was a member of Rotary for over 40 years, also serving as Rotary President, he was always ready and willing to volunteer wherever needed. He established a Cub Scout group at Washington School, serving as Cub Master, so his oldest son, David, would be able to be a Cub Scout. He served the City of Corvallis first as a member of the Planning Commission and then as a City Council Member for four terms, holding the office of Council President. In addition, David was a member of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce for many years. He participated in the Corvallis Ambassadors program, serving as President of that program as well. In February 1993 David was named the 1992 First Citizen of Corvallis.

In his early academic career David spent summers working with the Oregon State Highway Department, the Bureau of Land Management, the Oregon State Water Resources Board, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Douglas Aircraft Company, CH2M Hill and Southern Pacific Railroad. He was also recruited by the United State Agency of International Development to teach engineering in India for two Summers in 1967 & 1968. He was a member of Engineering Honorary Sigma Tau and was President of the Mid-Willamette Chapter of Professional Engineers of Oregon.

David held strong ties with Oregon State University, graduating from OSU in 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He began his lengthy career with OSU in 1954 as an Associate Professor. After OSU requested he receive his Masters from a different University, he received his Masters degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1968 from the University of WA. He was a Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering and the Director Emeritus of Planning & Institutional Research for Oregon State University. The Classified Staff even named him the Campus wide "Boss of the Year." David continued those ties with the University even after retirement, supporting OSU athletics, theater, music and physics department. For 2018-19 David and his wife Marilyn were members of Our Beaver Nation Honor Roll – Directors Club. David was a Life Member of the OSU Alumni Association and was a member and served on the Board of Directors for Sigma Phi Epsilon.

David was an active member of the Church of the Good Samaritan for almost 80 years. He performed a variety of roles within the church, including; Sexton, Vestry, Junior Warden, member of the Finance Committee, and co-chair for the search committee for Father Simon Justice. He even surveyed the land the current church is built on.

David enjoyed creating models, fly-fishing, camping, games and bowling, (OSU Men's Champion – Engineering Team 1963-1964). In addition, he was an avid golfer, more often than not, you could find him on the golf course whether in sun or shadow. He played with the Corvallis Rabbits, and he won many awards including the Corvallis Country Club Super Senior Men's Net Champion in 2013 & 2015. He played numerous golf courses throughout the Northwest and in Palm Springs where he and his wife Marilyn along with Cy & Cynara Stadsvold, spent two weeks every Winter for many years.

At the age of eleven, David was diagnosed and recovered from Typhoid Fever, enduring a temperature of 108°F. Following the illness, his mother was told that David would be sterile and not too bright.

David was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Jane Bemenderfer and four granddaughters; Sara Elizabeth Lidbetter, LyJeanne Ann Ketterling, Danielle Nicole Bucy and Katherine Ileanne Ketterling.

David is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn, his seven wonderful children; Susan Kathleen Farnworth, David Edward Morelock Bucy, Rebecca Jeanne Ketterling, Timothy Patrick Bucy, Christopher Dan Bucy, Emilie Maureen Cochrane, Melinda Jane Lidbetter, sixteen Grandchildren, ten Great Grandchildren and his brother, John Thomas Bucy.

David stated he was very proud of the fact that none of his children have ever been in any serious trouble.

David's wife Marilyn, on his passing stated that he would never be truly gone as long as she lived, as he was a part of her.

A Service & Celebration of David's life will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St, Corvallis, OR, 97330, on Saturday, February 25th, at 1pm.