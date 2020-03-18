December 7, 1936 – March 13, 2020

David Albert Nelson, 83, of Albany, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

David was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Raymond and Mabel (Burkerd) Nelson. As a child, Dave was raised in Oakland, Iowa and graduated from Oakland High School in 1955. He spent several years working in his parents’ hardware store in Stanton, Iowa. Dave met his wife, Janet Shapcott, through the Civil Air Patrol. They were married in May 1957 and moved to Lebanon, in June of 1957. Two years later they moved to Albany where they have lived ever since then.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His proudest years and friendships were the Jaycees and Timber Carnival associations and events. He was Timber Carnival President in 1969, was the founder of the NW Logging Association, and a member of the East Albany Lions Club. Dave also loved to golf, bowling, and hunting. Snow birding in Arizona became he and Janet’s way of enjoying life during the winters and returning in the spring to enjoy the Oregon Summers.

Dave is survived by his wife, Janet; their four children, Paula Bronson and husband Chuck, Randall Nelson and wife Pamela, Patricia Nelson, and Richard “Dan” Nelson and wife Dawn, all of Albany; one sister, Donna Parry of Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.