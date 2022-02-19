January 24, 1979 - January 29, 2022

It saddens us to announce that David Aaron Weis, 43, of Albany, Oregon, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. David is survived by his daughter, Temperance Weis, brother, Jason Weis, sister, Liz Weis, foster sister, Clarisa Laylon, father Theodore Weis, and step mother Pat Weis. He has gone to join his beloved mother Nancy Cordray, uncle Scott Clark, and his foster brothers Jason Williams and Ronald Sandquist.

Family was important to David. Especially his little girl. He was the first man she ever loved, and first man who was there to catch her when she started to fall. The first man to wipe her tears away when she was afraid or hurt, and the first man to tell her how beautiful and special she is. David did all that for her, his little "lady bug." Temperance loves you, David, and she will be okay; she will hold you dear in her heart, and you will never be forgotten.

David's nieces and nephews cherished their time spent with him. His closest friends were also like family to him. All who knew him, appreciated his talks, kindness, huge heart, and willingness to help anyone in need. They acknowledge lifelong memories of good times and the bad, all the while referring to David as a brother, uncle, bestie, bff, homie, and most of all family.

A commemoration and celebration of David's life will be held February 19th 3pm - 6pm at Santiam Place in Lebanon, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. All who knew him are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the Weis family would appreciate it if people bring along their blessings and memories (written or verbal), or photographs to share with family and friends.

If you wish to leave a tribute for David, you can do so here: