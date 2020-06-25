Darwin Lee Parker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 21, 1942 – June 19, 2020

Darwin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away June 19, 2020 of a rare lung disease.

Darwin was born sixth in succession to fourteen other children to Justice and Agnes Parker in the Stayton area. Their other children are: Patricia, James (Jim), Donald, Raymond, Robert, Kenneth, William, Marvin, Michael, Gary, Dale, Connie, Donna, and Sandra.

After graduating high school, he went to work in Albany. He met and married Suzy Haughton and together they had four children: Paul, Beverly, Patrick, and Mark. They eventually divorced and Darwin moved to McMinnville, Oregon. He worked at a taco factory as a janitor and met Patricia Hoffman. They were married in October of 1973. In 1978 Deanna was born and then in 1980 Sarah came into their world.

They would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in October.

Darwin was a gentle man. He was a hard worker and very supportive. He loved cleaning and spent the better part of his working life cleaning doctor’s offices, churches, and working for various janitorial services in and around Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon.