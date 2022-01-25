Darryl B. Bishop

November 25, 1936 - January 20, 2022

Darryl Benjamin Bishop, 85, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 20, 2022.

He was born to Ben and Velma Bishop on November 25th, 1936, in Lebanon.

Darryl is survived by his children Thomas Bishop, Christopher Bishop and Sara Bishop of Lebanon, Terceira Whitted Beals of Beaverton, and Shauna Noon of Portland; sister Louise Campbell of Lebanon, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Bishop, son Gar Bishop, brother Pete Bishop, sister Lois Counts and grandson Isaiah Armstead.

Darryl was born and mostly raised in Lebanon, received an honorable discharge from the Navy, served as Sergeant on the Lebanon Police Department, and retired as a forklift driver at Champion Building Products. He later drove forklift for Entek. His hobbies were gardening, golfing, cycling, and backpacking. Darryl cherished family more than anything. He was witty, kind, generous, loving, and truly exceptional.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 25, at Pineway Golf Course. Please join the family in sharing pictures, stories and memories of this amazing man.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.