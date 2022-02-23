Darrol Eugene Huzefka

June 2, 1926 - February 17, 2022

Darrol was born in Richmond, California to Stephen Sherman Huzefka and Florence Snelling. Bud, as he was known, grew up in Richmond listening to tales of his grandfather's days of sailing on clipper ships as a cabin boy, riding the streetcars in Richmond, watching the building of the Golden Gate Bridge, and attending Oakland Oaks and San Francisco Seals baseball games. Bud was an avid Boy Scout and trumpet player in the Richmond Union High School band. He attended Boys State in Sacramento in 1940 and graduated from Richmond High in 1944.

Bud met his future wife Dolores (Dee) Sherwood as band students in April 1942. After graduation in 1944, Bud enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served until 1946. He and Dee were married August 21, 1944 in Bisbee, Arizona near where Bud was stationed. After his honorable discharge, Bud and Dee settled back in Richmond and began their family. He began working for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph (PTT) in 1949. The family moved to Concord, California in 1953 and Bud commuted to Oakland and San Francisco until he retired from the telephone company (ATT) in 1980. Bud then became a real estate broker for several years until he and Dee moved to Grass Valley, California where they built their retirement home in Alta Sierra.

During his retirement years, Bud volunteered at the local library, participated in a local choir, and worked on his golf game. In July 2016 they moved to Albany, Oregon to be closer to family. Dee passed away in 2020, just short of 74 years of marriage, and Bud continued to live at Bonaenture of Albany. As a veteran, he was able take part in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in October of 2021.

Along with raising his children, Bud regularly enjoyed golf, cribbage, fishing and playing the organ. Bud is survived by his two children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Bud's grandchildren fondly remember learning to play card games with him as well as the many adventures and road trips in northern California. He will be missed.