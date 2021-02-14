Oct. 24, 1962 - Jan 31, 2021

With deepest sorrow we announce that Darren Lewis Gray, age 58 our beloved, son, father, grandfather, brother, family member and fried passed suddenly on Sunday January 31st 2021 while in the hospital.

Those who knew Darren, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Darren cared about people in the purest way. He loved them because of who they were and because he wished the best for them. His smile was contagious and will be greatly missed.

Darren will be missed everyday by Charlotte Jensen his mother, sisters Kelly and Tonya, son Kevin, grandchildren Kenzie and Jaxon, his loving nieces and nephews and many great friends.

We know that Darren is now with his older brother and other family members and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

We LOVE and MISS you so much my Darren XOXO

A private memorial service will be held at a later date with the immediate family.