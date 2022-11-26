March 13, 1942—Nov. 19, 2022

Darrell Richard Hinrichs, 80, of Albany, Oregon, passed away November 19th, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to August and Florence Hinrichs on March 13th, 1942, in Crookston, Minnesota. He met his childhood sweetheart, Jane, and they were married on July 20th, 1963. Although Darrell grew up on a farm in Minnesota, as a young adult he moved out West with his bride to Albany, Oregon in 1965.

Darrell worked in Heavy Construction most of his life after moving to Oregon with: M.O. Salmon and Sons, S2F Corporation, and lastly Forslund Construction until he retired to enjoy more time with family and travelling with their 5th wheel. Darrell spent many afternoons and weekends watching grandchildren play various sports and attending school events. Darrell is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Kim Westberg (husband Layne), son Jeff (wife Lynn), daughter Shelly Perske (husband Ty), grandchildren: Madison, Morgan, Dakotah, MacLayne, and Myles, and great-grandchildren: Paxton, Parker and Maverick.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, and his 4th grandchild TJ Perske.

Darrell will be remembered for his work ethic, his helping attitude, the smile that lit up his face, and his laugh. We love you Husband, Father and Papa!

A celebration of life will be on Friday, January 6th, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home.