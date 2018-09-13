August 28, 1940 — August 15, 2018
Darrell Dean Larson born on August 28, 1940 passed peacefully at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice from struggles due to heart failure on August 15, 2018 with his three children at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Irene Larson, and brother, Henry Larson, Jr. He is survived by his sister, Janice Conger of Woodburn; his children, Keith, Debra, and Tina; long-time loving companion, Shirley May Dixon, and eight grandchildren. Darrell was born and raised in Albany, and he raised his own family primarily in Albany as well.
As a trade welder/carman, he was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad in the Mechanical Department from 1963 until retirement in 2002.
A celebration of Darrell's life will be held at the Albany Senior Citizen Center on Sunday, September 23, 2018 from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial donations to the Oregon Humane Society in lieu of flowers is kindly appreciated in honor of Darrell, his beloved cat, Scooter, and the many pets he loved during his lifetime.