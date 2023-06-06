May 12, 1932 – May 12 2023

Darrell, was the son of Daniel (Dan) and Isabel (Doodle) Maskal and was born in Visalia California. Darrell graduated from Visalia Union High School, then enrolled at The College of the Sequoias, Building Trades Program where he studied residential construction. Early on he worked at CJ Hash Market in Visalia, CA, the Visalia Plaining Mill, and a store fixture company in the San Francisco Bay Area. He then went on to work for Jack G. Hart Construction in Lindsay, CA building large custom homes.

Darrell moved on to work for Dodd Yahnnian Construction where his son, Kenn, joined the crew and began learning the construction trade until Darrell and Kenn formed Specialized Construction, working primarily in the residential remodel business. Darrell took pride in renovating historical Landmarks. A favorite remodel on the Spaulding House, a bed and breakfast in Visalia, where his daughter, Lori, was later married. Darrell worked on special building projects in the high Sierra Nevada Mountains in the early 1980's. He taught Lapidary at the College of the Sequoias in the 1970's. As a child, Darrell's hobby was building and flying model airplanes. Later, Darrell was a charter member of the Vapor Trailers Car Club inspired in 1948 then founded in 1951. Darrell, joined the Tule Gem and Mineral Society in the early 1960's where he held many different offices and frequently led rock-hounding field trips. He was a lifetime member. Darrell's passion for rockhounding and lapidary as well as teaching lapidary was shared with many. He would talk rocks for hours to anyone who would listen. He was frequently found rockhounding and camping. He continued that interest with his wife, Deborah until his passing. Darrell loved telling stories about times gone by.

Darrell married Deborah, January 12, 1985 They relocated from Visalia to a small farm in Brownsville, Oregon in 1991. In 1993, they established Bummer Land, where they cared for orphaned lambs and were a refuge for various animals. He had a passion for Dobermans, and owned many of them over the years. Darrell also owned a miniature mule named Kahuna who gave him much pleasure.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah, sons Kenn and wife Sandy Maskal, Jeff and wife Alyssa Maskal, daughters Lori and husband Mike Gray, Karen Drew, and daughter Becca and husband Jason Guilford. The family also recognizes Ian Fraser and Robert Travis as Darrell's sons. Darrell also survived by, cousin and best friend Rusty Henkens. He leaves behind 17 grandchildren, Adam, Ian, Pete, Mike, Tom, Doug, Lauren, Cole, Erin, Cameron, Caleb, Caiden, Grayson, Garrett, Payton, Taylor, and Morgan. He also has 15 great-grandchildren; Perry, Phil, George, Ryan, Daniel, McKenzie, Kai, Lily, Graham, baby Gray expected 2023, Owen, Raelynn, Decklan, and Brody and Clara will join the family in 2024. Also, niece and nephew Holly and Lincoln, as well as so many friends he met along the way.

Preceded by father, Dan Maskal, mother, Doodle Maskal, sisters, June Maskal and Bonnie Pardue, son, Darrell Maskal Jr., daughter Kelly Maskal, Cathy Maskal.

Celebration of Darrell's life will be held at Pioneer Park in Brownsville at the pavilion June, 11 2023 between 11am-4pm with a service at 1:00pm. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.