July 10, 1937—November 6, 2022

Darrell Dan Wolfe, 85, died at home in Albany, OR on November 6, 2022.

Darrell was born on July 10, 1937, in Antioch, California. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the army where he was stationed in Japan and served as a sergeant in the military police.

Upon his return, he met Carole Eagles, married and eventually settled in Albany, OR where he raised his family. He worked at Safeway while putting himself through Oregon State University and graduated with two master’s degrees. He went on to teach school for the Albany School District and Linn Benton Community College until he retired. His passion for the profession was evident, and he was well loved by students and staff.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents, his daughter Catherine, grandson Wyatt, and son-in-law Bob McCracken.

He is survived by his wife Carole, daughters Molly (Mark Johnson) and Elizabeth (Jim Crystal), granddaughters Elle and Katie McCracken and Zoe Wolfe, grandson Cole Crystal, brother-in-law Harry and Mary Ellen Eagles and sister-in-law Elizabeth Ritchie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who will remember him for eating the ears off their chocolate Easter bunnies.

A Rosary will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Albany, OR, on Tuesday, November 15, at 10:30 am followed by a mass at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany School Foundation or Portland Humane Society. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.