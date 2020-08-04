Darrell Burt

May 17, 1932 – July 26, 2020
Darrell Gilmore Burt, 88, of Albany, Oregon went to be with our Lord on July 26, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to McKeith and Bethene (Lang) Burt.
Darrell married Betty Marie George in Salem, Oregon on April 29, 1950. They were married for fifty-nine years, until she preceded him to Heaven. In August, 1950, Darrell joined the United States Marine Corps (where he achieved the rank of sergeant). From being stationed in Bremerton, Washington he was deployed to Korea. He was wounded in combat during the Chosin Reservoir campaign. He was awarded both a Purple Heart and Navy Medal of Valor. In the early 1950s, after being honorably discharged from the USMC, Darrell and Betty moved to Albany, Oregon, where he went to work for the United States Bureau of Mines. He was an accomplished metallurgist and research chemist with the USBM, until his retirement.
Darrell was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed anything that took him into nature, especially if it was with his wife and son, Steve, and his son-in-law, Dennis. Crabbing, hunting, fishing, camping, and mushroom hunting were some of his favorite activities. He treasured memories of fishing with Steve and Dennis on Oregon's coastal rivers, mountain lakes, and streams. He loved gardening, and he was a Master Gardener. He loved being able to share his love of plants and his gardening expertise with anyone who had an interest. He was also a fantastic cook. Whatever he set his mind to doing, he pursued until he was successful. He dearly treasured barbecues and family dinners hosted by his grandchildren - they were guaranteed to bring out his megawatt smiles.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, McKeith and Bethene Burt; his sisters Elaine Abraham and Betty Sherman Justus, and his brother, Don Burt. He is survived by daughter Diane, and her husband Dennis Wood of Southern Oregon, son Steven Burt, of Albany. He is also survived by Greg Burt, of Albany. He had nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Darrell's passing took a huge piece of the hearts of all who loved him so dearly. His incredible smile, his sharp wit, his boundless love will be missed so very deeply, until we all meet again.
It was his wish that no services be held. If you wish to honor his memory, please breathe deeply of the beauty that surrounds you, and donate to the charity of your choice, if you are able.
