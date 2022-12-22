Darrell Bruce Davis

August 1, 1959 - November 28, 2022

Born and raised in Lebanon, Oregon. He worked in the logging industry for several years prior to his long time career working as a concrete finisher, following in his father's footsteps, he was still employed as a concrete finisher up until his passing. Darrell was born to Bruce Davis and Melody Blatchley-Davis; he had one sibling, Dama Agee-Brockman; he married Lorrie Gibson and eventually moved to the Salem/Keizer area.

Darrell was a very soft-hearted and compassionate man, he loved his family dearly.

His father preceded him in death, and also his wife Lorrie.

Darrell leaves behind: his mother Melody, and sister Dama, sons Alex & Jordan and a daughter, Shelby; also two stepdaughters, Keola and Malia, and one granddaughter, Ayla. Darrell will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held on January 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church; 726 W Oak St Lebanon, OR 97355.