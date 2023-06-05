Darrel Alan Nys

Jan. 18, 1962 - May 26, 2023

RAINIER, OR - Darrel Nys passed away on May 26, 2023 after an extended illness, at the age of 61. He was born in Corvallis, OR, to Paul and Judy (Sramek) Nys on January 18, 1962. He lived in Albany, OR, for most of his early years, where he graduated as Valedictorian, from South Albany High School in 1980. He enrolled at Oregon State University, and later, at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology. While at OIT, he met his wife, Darla Thurston, and they were married in 1987 in Bend, OR.

After college, his first engineering job took them to Everett, WA, where he was employed at Boeing in various engineering positions supporting commercial aircraft manufacturing and assembly for more than 5 years. Afterwards, his career took a different path, as he began working in the Pulp and Paper Industry which led him back to Oregon. He worked for Mil-tec, Scappa, and finally Voith Paper, which are companies where they provided asset management, on-site service, custom engineering of upgrades and repair of major components of paper machines. This portion of his career lasted over 20 years. Darrel was well known by west coast paper mills for his keen knowledge of paper machines, their components, and was critical in maintaining equipment reliability, timely turnarounds, and paper machine operating efficiency.

In 2010, he and his family moved to Rainier, OR where they built their retirement home on the Nys Family Tree Farm and finished his career at the Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Wauna, OR. He retired from there in 2018.

Darrel was an avid expert fisherman and spent many seasons on the Columbia River fishing with family and friends. He also thoroughly enjoyed crabbing and clamming. In fact, usually Darrel has his limit of clams while the rest were working on their first five clams. In the fall, one could find him hunting locally for elk and deer.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Judy, brother Dwayne, ex-wife Darla, sons Nick and Derek, grandsons Ashton and Jamison, twin granddaughters Stephane and Aria, plus numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No services are planned and contributions, if desired, can be designated to the Rainier High School District or the Rainier Historical Museum. He will be interred in the private family grave site in Apiary.