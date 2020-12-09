Darlynn Johnston

January 9, 1945 – December 4, 2020

Darlynn J. Johnston, 75, of Albany passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.

She was born in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Elaine (Bolin) Farrow. Her father was a logger and the family lived in Old Detroit, New Detroit, Idanha and Waldport. She finished her schooling in Cottage Grove.

Darlynn met Steven Earl Johnston in Salem and they were married in Albany on February 24, 1969.

Darlynn worked part-time as a hostess at the Hereford Steer and then as a cashier in the cafeteria at LBCC. She enjoyed all sort of crafts, especially cross stitch.

She is survived by her husband Steve Johnston; son Todd Johnston; daughter Tracie Johnston; grandchildren Ashlie, Rikki, Kayla, and Dustin; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Fredrick and Richard.

A private inurnment will take place at Palestine Cemetery.

