Darlene May Duckett

December 30, 1934 - October 29, 2022

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Darlene May Duckett, age 87, of Albany, OR, peacefully passed on October 29, 2022, in the home she and her husband, John Everett Duckett (1930 – 1992) built over 60 years ago in North Albany. She was surrounded by family who love and miss her deeply.

Darlene graduated from Central High School in 1953 where she was a cheerleader, a member of the Sunshine Girls, and prom queen, she also served on student counsel.

In 1953, Darlene and John wed in Independence, OR. Together they raised 5 children - their son, Michael Kent Duckett (1955–2019), their two daughters, Valerie Elizabeth Charles, and Shannon Arzonian, Darlene's sister, Pamela Kay Harrison, and their grandson, Cody Dean Duckett. She has five additional grandchildren, Alexandra Helen Charles-Armstrong (who affectionately referred to her as Nana Banana), Nollan Anthony Charles, Chandler Elizabeth Charles, Lauren Harsh, and Shad Elliott Covert, along with six great grandchildren.

As a young mother, Darlene worked at the Independence Bank. In 1968, John & Darlene opened A to Z Appliance & Furniture in Albany and operated it until John's passing. One of Darlene's greatest joys was traveling, some of her adventures were to Turkey, Spain, Africa, The Hawaiian Islands, Portugal, Yugoslavia, Bermuda, Jamaica, and her favorite place, The Tahitian Islands. As much as she loved traveling, she loved Albany even more – it was her cherished home.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, William Lawrence, and mother, Elizabeth Derksen Lawrence, and brother Raymond Theodore Lawrence.

Darlene's wishes were to not have a public service. Her children & grandchild will honor her with a private ceremony. Donations can be made in her name to Evergreen Hospice.

Darlene will be remembered by family & friends as a warm-hearted, fun-loving, generous woman with a cute giggle, sweet smile, and sparkling blue eyes.

MOM, when you chose me you gave me life, you gave me what I needed to be the person I am today. No words can express how greatful I am that you were my mom. You walked with beauty and grace in life. You always found a way to love me unconditionally and I will carry that love in my heart forever. Thank you mom for giving me the honor of being your daughter, I love you mom.Forever missing you, Shannon.

Grandma, Thank you for giving me so many opportunities and for all the laughs and great memories. Honestly, if it weren't for you I don't know where I'd be today. I love you grandma, Shad