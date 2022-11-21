July 14, 1935 - Nov. 15,2022

Darlene Johnson passed away peacefully at Juniper Springs Memory Care in Redmond Oregon on Tuesday, November 15.

Darlene was born in Lebanon, Oregon, and spent most of her life there, wearing the crown of Strawberry Queen in 1953. Darlene and her first husband Bill Nelson owned the Fairview Store in between Lebanon and Sweet Home, and their two children, Lori and Arno were born in Lebanon. After Bill's passing in 1981, Darlene married again to Bob Johnson until his passing many years later.

After selling the store, Darlene worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Lebanon Memorial Hospital. She was very active in the First United Methodist Church, volunteering at the food bank, Laundry Love, Bible study, and many other programs. She doted on her three grandchildren, and had a big impact on the adults they are today. She loved working in her yard, especially nurturing her beautiful flowers.

Darlene was preceded in death by her daughter Lori. She is survived by two sisters, Delores Wirth and Inez Ayers, her son Arno (wife Ellen), and her three grandchildren Tucker (wife Annie, son Roland), Lauren (husband Trent) and Jeff.

A memorial will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon (1890 S. 2nd) on Monday November 28 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church.