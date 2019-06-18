January 30, 1933 — June 14, 2019
Darlene Joan White, 86, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her devoted family on June 14, 2019 at her home in Junction City, Oregon, following a brief illness. She will be remembered and missed by many who loved her and whose lives she touched.
Darlene and her husband of 62 years, David provided a loving Christian home for their three children, and also took in siblings, parents, nieces, nephews, friends, and children along the way in the form of daycare and foster care. Those whose lives were shaped by Darlene knew immeasurable love, loyalty, and a lifetime of prayers for their continued success and safety.
Darlene was a member of the Norkenzie Church of Christ for many years, and active in activities at the Junction City Retirement Home. Darlene and her family enjoyed square dancing in their younger years, and playing music and singing in a family group at the Monroe Senior Center.
Darlene is preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Lee White; sisters, Alena Skinner and Peggy Marney; and brothers, Buck Putney, Bud Putney and Buster Putney.
She is survived by her three adult children, Wayne (Evie) White, Debbie (Jerry) Howell and Davy (Donna) White; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta Pennington, Lorraine Walden, and Sharon Cover; brothers, Bill Richards, Berl Putney, and Gene Richards; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, including foster children.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at at Bellfountain Community Church, 25387 Dawson Road, Monroe, OR 97456. Burial will be at Bellfountain Cemetery, with a potluck to follow.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research (www.stjude.org/donate).
