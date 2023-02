August 4, 1937 – February 19, 2023

Born in Lebanon, Oregon to John E. Clark and Carol Springer Clark. In 1954, Darlene married Dwayne Rayburn in Corvallis, Oregon. They welcomed daughter Vicky in 1955 and son Randy in 1956. They divorced in 1960.

She married Keith Boggs in January, 1962. Son Terry was born in 1966.

Darlene is survived by her son, Randy; stepson Steve Boggs; grandchildren: Alan Wilkinson (Lebanon), Terra Flowers (Albany), Jennifer Thrasher (Happy Valley), Kyle Boggs (St. Helens), 13 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, John Clark, Jr. and Bill Clark, sisters Mary Clark Brown, Charlene Clark Miller and Sherry Clark Borchard.

Darlene was predeceased by her parents, son Terry Boggs, daughter Vicky Wilkinson, brothers Tony and Ron Clark, great grandson Tyrell Flowers.

Services will be held at McHenry Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.