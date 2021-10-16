Darle L. Cowdrey

June 29, 1931 - October 11, 2021

Born to parents Floyd Cowdrey and Gilda Ireland Cowdrey.

Darle served in the U.S. Army in England and was honorably discharged.

He is survived by wife Fay Cowdrey; three sons Steven, Marvin, and Calvin. Six grandchildren Annette, John, Tim, Kristy, Amy, and Sara and numerous great-grandchildren.

Darle worked at the Manning Farms for 50 years running grass seed cleaning warehouse. He loved hunting, fishing, running cows on his farm and riding his horses. He will be missed greatly.