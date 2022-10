Our dad Danny Stewart left this world to join his family in heaven on Oct. 12th, 2022 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his family at home, as that is how he wanted it. He will be missed, but he will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for his friends and family to join us on Oct 18th at 2:30 PM at the Linn County Fairgrounds (meeting rooms 3 and 4) to help us celebrate his amazing life.