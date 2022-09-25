Danny Robert Thompson

October 24, 1950 - September 10, 2022

BROWNSVILLE - Danny Robert Thompson, 71, of Brownsville passed away. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Mabelle and Bob Thompson.

Dan had three sisters.He had early exposure to music, scouts, 4-H, and Pee Wee Baseball. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1972. Early work included time spent as an AV Specialist for Stanford University, a medical photographer in a Chicago hospital, and many jobs as a kid and a young man.

He was accepted by several graduate schools and chose the University of Oregon; he said the mountain on the student body card cinched his choice. After finishing his training to become an English teacher, he was hired by Sweet Home, Oregon, Public Schools as a Language Arts teacher and play director.

Except for two years at Reedsport High School, he returned to Sweet Home High School until he retired after 28 years there. His retirement was spent hiking on many backpacking trips, a lot of gardening and some fun trips, including to Costa Rica and Peru. He played his guitar, sometimes adding his harmonica. Also, the morning ritual crossword puzzles, lots of reading and socializing with friends were important.

Dan is survived by his wife of 41 years Joan; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, at the Brownsville Recreation Center (behind City Hall). Harper's will provide appetizers; please bring a dish to share.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com