May 1, 1937 – August 31, 2022

LEBANON - Danny M. Knutson, 85, of Lebanon, died August 31, 2022 at his home.

Danny was born May 1, 1937 in Redmond, OR, the son of Walter and Elsie (Stiles) Knutson. He moved to Sweet Home as a child and graduated from Sweet Home High School.

Danny married Minnie Schwab on June 15, 1958 in Sweet Home. The couple has made their home in the Lebanon area since that time. Danny worked in sheet metal and HVAC the majority of his life.

Danny enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

He is survived by his son Curtis and his wife Kathy; four grandchildren: Justin, Jessica, Sara and Joseph; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Minnie; sons: Bruce and Mark; and sisters: Pauline, Betty and Alta.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.