Danny “Dan” Ray Hubert

April 22, 1952 – April 2, 2020

Danny Ray Hubert (Dan), 67, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 of natural causes at his home.

He was born in Concordia, Kansas, to Levi and Millie Hubert, on April 22, 1952. Then moved to Oregon in 1955.

After graduating from Albany Union High School, he went into the grocery business before starting his career at UPS where he worked for 33 years before retiring.

He loved golfing, fishing, watching endless hours of sports on TV, and keeping an immaculate house. He visited his daughter, son in law, and grandchildren every chance he had and his new favorite pastime had become spoiling his only granddaughter and telling anyone who would listen all about her, because we all know how much he loved to talk.

Dan is survived by his daughter Kristen Ibanez (Joe); son Ryan Hubert; grandchildren Carver and Mila Ibanez; brother Dick Hubert (Judee); sister Judi Johnson-Evers (Bill); nephews Jeff Johnson and Mark Hubert (Colleen); niece Annette Green (Tim); and several other cousins and extended family. Dan was proceeded in death by his parents, Levi and Millie Hubert.

He will be missed greatly by those of us that loved him.

Funeral Service and celebration of life will be held at a later date and information will be updated on www.aasum-dufour.com where you can also share memories and condolences for our family to read.

