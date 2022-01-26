May 17, 1949 - January 20, 2022

Daniel Walter Good went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2022.

Dan was born May 17,1949 to Alvin and Dorthey Good in Lebanon, Oregon. Dan graduated from Western Mennonite school in 1967 and went on to earn a bachelor of science in wildlife management from Oregon State University.

Dan was married to Carrie in 1991. Dan was a grass seed farmer with his father and brother in Tangent. In 1986 he moved to Redmond, Oregon. In 1992 Dan opened Gunners in Redmond, Oregon.

Dan loved to play his guitar and sing, and loved the outdoors.

Dan will be forever missed by his mother Dorthey; sister Millie; wife Carrie; children Anson, Jocelyn, Blakley, Stefanie, Amanda and 10 grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Redmond Christian Church, Friday the 28th at 2 p.m. for a celebration of life.