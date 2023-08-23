March 22, 1956 - August 14, 2023

Daniel Wallace Mason passed away peacefully at his home, watching over the forest, fields and wildlife he loved. Jeanie, his beloved wife of 43 years, was at his side.

His daughter Colleen and husband Geoffrey Wickliffe, and daughter Heather and husband Kevin Pack, as well as his "adopted" kids and grandchildren will dearly miss him. Of all his successes, his daughters and their families were the most important in his life. He is survived by his sister, Kristi Jacobs and family, a brother, aunts and uncles and extended family.

Dan was proud to have served in the US Marine Corps and the US Navy. He worked at 9-1-1, owned a business, and retired as the Airport Manager for the City of Corvallis.

He enjoyed traveling, walking with his wife and dogs, working on his property, and reading military history. Dan was active in both the local VFW and DAV Posts.

Fair Winds and Following Seas, Dan. Until we meet again . . .