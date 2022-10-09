July 3, 1944—September 30, 2022

Daniel Tommy Kilpatrick, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. He was born in Jerome Prairie to Ned and Willa Mae (Schwinn) Kilpatrick.

Dan and Rose came to Sweet Home in November of 1980 where he worked for Boise Cascade in Sweet Home and various other mills in the Valley. He finished his career in mill work at Boise Cascade in Independence. In his youth he worked on commercial fishing boats and in logging.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold mining and attending church. Dan loved his family and friends.

Dan is survived by his wife of 42 years Rose Kilpatrick; their children: Sarah (Tim) Holder all of Sweet Home, Ned Kilpatrick, Olivia Kilpatrick all of Lebanon, Amanda Kilpatrick of Sweet Home; brother Perry of Grants Pass; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest daughter, Danielle Terry of Washington; two brothers: Benny and Larry Kilpatrick, both of Grants Pass; sister, Nancy McVeigh of Brooking.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28th at Sweet Home Christian Church.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com