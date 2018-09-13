October 5, 1931 — August 28, 2018
Daniel Dewees Strite passed peacefully at his home in Albany. At his passing he told those close to him he was ready to go to heaven to be with Jesus.
Dan was born in Eugene to Richard and Jean Strite. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Keller Strite; his beloved wife, Barbara Joanne Hall Strite; son, William Daniel Strite; and grandson, Donald Dewees Strite.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Dewees Strite; daughter-in-law, Elaine; granddaughter, Sara Weber and her husband, Mike; great grandsons, Wesley, William, Thomas and Henry; sister, Virginia Kosydar; nephew, Cameron Foroud and wife, Kristina; niece, Cynthia; nephews, Greg and Mike Cowan; niece, Virginia and husband, Mark Marbel; Jeff and Debra Hall, the Troy Carlson Family and other friends and family members.
Dan graduated from Eugene High School and attended the University of Oregon. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. In 1950 Dan began a career as a golf professional serving northwest courses, beginning at Waverley Country Club and finishing his career at The Highlands in Gearhart.
Upon retirement Dan became a very active and loved community volunteer at the Astoria Gospel Mission, SMART, and at Astoria Gray School Campus Alternative Education Program where he was known as ‘The Carrot Man’. Dan also volunteered as a Master Gardener, Santa Claus, Toastmaster, and as a Clatsop County Court Mediator.
Dan was dedicated to his family and friends. He enjoyed people, singing, gardening, and telling a good story. During his last two years Dan was invited and sang The National Anthem and God Bless America, a cappella, at the Volcanoes baseball stadium, the Oregon State Capitol, and the opening of the Albany Veteran’s Day Parade. Dan looked for and found many opportunities to make this a better world. Dan would give us all a big smile, a firm hand shake, a thumbs-up, and tell us to “stay the course”.
By request, there will be no service.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.