July 31, 1962 – March 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Scott Felber, 57, passed away March 5, 2020, in Sutherlin, Oregon. Daniel was born in Madison, Wisconsin.

If you have memories of Dan you would like to share, please email somethingaboutdan@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 541-375-0767.

A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Finley National Wildlife Refuge as Dan was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Felber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.