Daniel R. Miller

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 30, 1949 – May 25, 2020

Silverton. Dan Miller, 71, passed away at home on May 25, 2020.

Dan was born in Kellogg, Idaho to Robert L. and Lois A. (Dierks) Miller. His family soon moved to Corvallis, Oregon where Dan excelled in sports all the way through school, becoming a Physical Education teacher after graduating from Oregon State University (GO BEAVS!). He was a proud Beaver-Believer, attending games, holding season tickets and loving tailgating with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Angi Miller of Silverton, his son Matthew of Portland, daughters Morgan of Seattle, and Megan of Eugene. He is also survived by his mother, Lois and siblings Stan (Jan), Dennis, and Joanne; Aunt Mae Dierks and many cousins and extended family.

Dan taught P.E. and Drivers Education in the Silverton School district for 20+ years. He also coached students of all ages in basketball, softball, and tennis in Silverton.

To honor his legacy and love of sports, contributions can be made to the Dan Miller Memorial Fund at Silverton High School, 1456 Pine Street, Silverton, 97381, or online at In Touch Donation.

A gathering will be held to tell "Dan stories" at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.