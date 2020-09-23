Daniel Hartsook

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 18, 1942 – September 9, 2020

Beloved husband, father and papa, lovingly surrounded by his family, Daniel Austin Hartsook, age 77, peacefully went home to be with his Lord on September 9, 2020.

Daniel was born on December 18, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to Earnest and Pearl Hartsook. He was the youngest of 10 children. Raised on the family farm, Dan credited his upbringing to his older sister Sarah, as his mom worked during his childhood at the state hospital.

Daniel attended Amity School grades 1-11 and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in the class of 1960. After graduation, Dan joined the US Army stationed out of Fort Hamilton, New York. He served six years in the Army and the Army Reserves and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, a Marksman Award and served on the Honor Guard. Dan later attended Pacific Lutheran University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1982.

Upon discharge from the US Army, Dan returned to Mt. Vernon and married Polly Moxley. Together they had three children: Robin, Brenda, and Brad.