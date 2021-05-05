July 10, 1950 - April 22, 2021
Daniel Gene Pugh, 70, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Collom) Pugh; daughter Melissa (Pugh) Mills, Albany, Oregon; sons Eric Tyler Pugh, Corvallis, Oregon, and Alex DeMaris, Boston, Massachusetts; and sister Diana (Pugh) MacKenzie of Terrebonne, Oregon.
He was born to Herbert H. and Lamyrna I. (Tandy) Pugh in Oregon. Most of his childhood was spent in Philomath. He would often tell stories of how he enjoyed fishing in a nearby creek with his dog, Zip. His childhood was full of curiosity.
At the age of 17 Dan entered the United States Army, serving from 1967-1974, with a tour of duty in Vietnam extending from December 1968 until January 1970. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star for heroic service and meritorious achievement.
Upon being asked what one of his most fulfilling accomplishments in life was he would proudly answer, "being a father". He enjoyed sharing adventuresome stories that included camping, fishing and basketball games.
Dan retired from Pioneer Telephone Company. Attaining a 40 year dream, he and Kathy moved to Montana, making great friends, and learned to appreciate the middle-of-nowhere lifestyle.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, ATV riding, and building a garden and greenhouse. He always developed a project to keep busy.
Accepting Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2011 changed his life profoundly. Practicing his faith, Dan would use his gift of helps in serving others. Utilizing his knowledge and proficiency of driving the backhoe, he would plow driveways, level land, fall trees and dig ditches. If someone needed Dan's help he was there. He served the Lord with great joy and zeal.
He was a genuine friend, loving father and exceptional husband.
A memorial service honoring Dan's life will be held in Montana.