June 18, 1923 — May 29, 2019
Daniel Francis Krawczyk passed away on May 29, 2019 in Gig Harbor, Washington, at the age of 95.
Dan was born in Buffalo, New York to Rose and Walter Krawczyk on June 18, 1923.
Dan married Alice Mazikowski on September 9, 1948, and they spent 70 wonderful years together raising their three children, traveling, entertaining, and simply enjoying one another’s company.
Dan served in the U.S. Army during World War II and worked on B-24 bombers. He continued serving the public after leaving the Army through his work for the City of Buffalo and the Environmental Protection Agency until his retirement in 1989. Dan’s EPA work took the Krawczyk family to Michigan—where his children thought he single-handedly cleaned up Lake Erie—and then to EPA water lab in the “Wild West” of Corvallis.
When he wasn’t donning hip waders to collect water samples, Dan enjoyed a very different type of field work. He was the pitcher for his office softball team and the home plate umpire for the Corvallis city league. His children loved hearing him yell, “You’re out!” although the players probably didn’t.
Dan will be remembered as a kind, gentle, patient and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was loved by all who met him.
In addition to his wife, Dan is also survived by his son, John and his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Kathleen Samms, and her husband, John; his son Jim and his wife, Debbie; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Jason, David, Kristopher, Bryan, and Brittany; and four great-grandchildren, Henry, Isaac, Miles, and Adley.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place, SE Albany, OR 97321.
