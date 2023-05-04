March 17, 1940 - Aprl 16, 2023

Dan Wybenga was born on March 17, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa to Reverend Edward Wybenga and Florence (Billow) Wybenga. He loved Jesus and peacefully went to his heavenly home on April 16, 2023 after battling cancer.

Dan spent his childhood in Iowa, South Dakota and Bend, Oregon. After graduating from high school, he enjoyed mowing lawns for the school district, but was encouraged by his father to pursue a job as a teller at a local bank. This decision led to a successful 40 year career in banking and he retired from Citizens Bank of Corvallis after working 23 of those years there.

Dan married the love of his life, Marilyn (Smith) Wybenga on February 15, 1964. Including the years they dated, they were together for 64 years. They enjoyed traveling to Black Butte, the beach, Hawaii, taking cruises and raising their 2 children, Doug and Jenny. Dan loved spending time with his family. He was eager to challenge anyone to a board or card game and attended many sporting, music and school events.

Dan was a man of God and put God first in his life. He could often be found reading his Bible daily and singing hymns to himself. Because of his strong faith, he was at peace with his cancer diagnosis. He told us often that he was in God's hands and he had peace in whatever God decided.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, his son, Doug (Christine), his daughter, Jen Buchanan (Paul), his sister, Jane DeKam (Gerald), his sister-in-laws, Audrey Harris and Kathy Smith and many nephews and nieces. He had 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Please join us to celebrate Dan's life on May 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at NW Hills Community Church in Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Hospice of Benton County.