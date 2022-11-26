April 18, 1996—Nov. 20, 2022

Daniel Edward Miles (26) was a fun-loving and kind-hearted man. He was the type of friend you could enjoy a beer with, laugh about SpongeBob no matter how old you got, quote every line from “Smokey and the Bandit,” and “Tombstone.” He’d always be there to lend a hand when you needed it.

Daniel Miles was born April 18, 1996 to Mary Shank and Rodney Miles. He carried on a Miles family tradition of the firstborn sons by taking the namesake “Daniel.” He was also the firstborn grandchild of the Shank family.

He grew up wanting to be “just like his dad” and in his adulthood joined the same industry, driving Log Truck. Within Daniel’s final few months, he even got to work side by side with his Dad.

In his adulthood, Daniel continued a close relationship with his family. He called his mom daily on his way home from work. He enjoyed weekly dinners with his family, and was the cause of everyone’s laughs.

Throughout his life, Daniel most enjoyed hunting with his dad and brothers, working on his OBS Ford pickups, spending quality time with each of his sisters, being with his family, friends, and most of all his son. He always knew how to make people laugh and smile.

Daniel passed away on the evening of Sunday, November 20th, 2022. He leaves behind his son Remington, mother Mary (Randy), father Rodney, grandparents Ronald and Haley Shank, brothers Ronald (Jenica), Robert (Esmeralda) and Garrett, sisters Annie, Ally and Rebecca (Andrew). Along with his nieces Catalina and Rosealynn, his nephews Jackson and Atticus, aunt Robin, uncle Steve and cousins Trindy, Bella, and Gracie. There will be a public service in remembrance of what a loved and cherished man he was on Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Albany Fairgrounds.