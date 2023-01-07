Daniel (Dan) Whyman McCutcheon

May 24, 1966 - December 24, 2022

Dan was born in Burns, OR to Floyd and Judy McCutcheon and was the oldest of two children. The family moved to Albany, OR where Dan attended Calapooia Junior High and South Albany High School. After graduating in 1984, Dan moved to Sisters, OR to stay with family friends. While in Sisters he was a Delivery Driver for Hoyt's Hardware and Building Supply and volunteered for the Fire Department.

After returning to Albany, Dan met his first wife Connie Hill. They married in 1990 and had two children: Regen McCutcheon and Cheyenne McCutcheon. Dan then married Debby Davidson in 2012. In 2016, he met his soulmate, Leah Jones, and they were married in 2021.

Dan worked at Philomath Forest Products and Discovery Plastics in Tangent, OR. He then went into the apprenticeship program with Midway Plumbing in Albany, OR and became a Journeyman Plumber in 1998. In the summer of 2008, Dan fell off a roof at work, which unfortunately ended his working career.

He loved doing many things, but his pride and joy was his 1971 Chevy Blazer which evolved from a 4-wheeling truck in the mud to winning trophies at car shows. He loved working in his shop, tinkering and building a variety of projects, whether it was cars, wood working, welding, and everything in between. He also loved his animals, watching the Oregon Ducks play football, sitting by a fire with friends and family, camping, bowling, playing pool and horseshoes. Dan will be remembered for his funny (and sometimes inappropriate) T-shirts, the songs he would change the words to, his silly dance moves, and the time he spent coaching T-Ball and Bowling with his children and their friends.

Dan suffered a heart attack the afternoon of December 24, 2022, while splitting firewood in his back yard. He is survived by his wife Leah McCutcheon of Albany, OR; his children Regen McCutcheon and Cheyenne McCutcheon; Leah's son Austin Landes, her daughter Haley Blazhevski, and Husband Stevce Blazhevski; Mother Judy McCutcheon; Sister Kathy Stalheim and Husband Don Stalheim; Niece Meshaila Anundson and Husband Nicolas Anundson; Nephew Hayden Purpura (Lauren); and Great Niece Hazel Anundson-Purpura. He is predeceased by his Father Floyd McCutcheon.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 7th, 2:00 p.m. at the Albany Eagles, 127 Broadalbin St SW, Albany, OR 97321.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.