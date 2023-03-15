December 25, 1946 - March 5, 2023

Daniel "Dan" John Matheny, 76, of Lebanon passed away Sunday. He was born in Portland, Oregon, the second son of Donald Edward and Dale Sylvia (Power) Matheny. He grew up in Halsey and remembers dressing up to go into Lebanon. He was proud of his pioneer heritage and had ancestors who came over in 1843 in one of the first wagon trains to Oregon.

Dan served in the United States Air Force, retiring after serving for over 22 years. He was a computer operator, recreation specialist (he taught water skiing at Lake LBJ in Texas), flight simulator instructor and missile site manager. While serving he lived in Texas, Washington, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, South Dakota and Missouri. After retiring from the Air Force he returned to his beloved Oregon and eventually opened his own hearing aid business. He then lived in Bend, Burns, Woodburn, Keizer and Lebanon. In 2009 he became the owner of Oregon Hearing Health Service and commuted from Keizer until 2015 when he and his wife bought their dream property outside Lebanon.

He enjoyed church, woodworking, gardening, fishing, reading, playing chess and Words with Friends. He loved his family.

Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy of Lebanon; four children: David (Halli) Matheny of Leander, Texas; Samuel Matheny of Corvallis; Katrina (Kevin) Shaffer of Williamsburg, Virginia; Andrew (Carrie) Matheny of Gresham; one brother, Ronald (Susan) Matheny of Madras; and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-parents; two brothers: Thomas David Matheny (1950 - 1971), James Alan Matheny (1946 - 2004); and one sister who died at birth in 1943, Jeanette Ann Matheny.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. 5th St., Lebanon. The funeral service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com