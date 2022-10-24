Nov. 22, 1955—Oct. 4, 2022

Daniel Craig Drivon, 66, of Philomath, loving husband and father of two, left this world to be with Jesus. Daniel, who went by Dan, and to some as Danny, was born in San Jose, California to Sondra Joy (White) and Richard Drivon Jr.. Dan was born prematurely with Cerebral Palsy and underwent several tendon-stretching surgeries at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, California from 3 to 10 years old.

Daniel and family lived in Redwood City, California before moving to Trail, Oregon in 1972. Not long after that he moved to the Corvallis area where he enjoyed a long career at Hewlett Packard from 1976 to 2009. He loved working at HP and often spoke about how grateful and blessed he was to be employed there and how HP made it possible for him to provide for his family and raise his two children, Brandon and Julie.

Daniel was passionate about serving Christ. As a devoted member of the New Life Fellowship Church in Philomath, he would always be found at the back of the church mixing the audio for service every Sunday. Dan was also passionate about helping others and giving back to his community. He volunteered for the Philomath Youth Activities Club for many years, seeing several of our community’s children grow up. He had an insatiable sense of humor and loved to laugh. I can promise you he was even making jokes right up to the moment he left this world.

For those that knew Daniel best, they’d say despite all of his challenges with mobility and health, he never complained. He was always grateful: grateful for his family, his career, his friendships, his community, and for the fulfilling life God blessed him with. Dan certainly left this world a little brighter than he found it.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen Drivon, son: Brandon Drivon, daughter: Julie Nuñez, son-in-law Moises Nuñez, granddaughters: Bella and Camila Nuñez, and siblings: Gregg Hayes, Michael Drivon, James (Kevin) Drivon, Lynette Drivon Bell, Denise Graham, and Joi Crumpton. Dan was preceded in death by his father Richard Drivon Jr., mother Sondra (White) Drivon, and sister Alicia Bodenhamer.

The Family of Daniel Drivon would like to invite those that knew him to attend a Celebration of Life Service at the Philomath Methodist Church at 1123 Main St. on Saturday, November 5th at 1:00pm.

Donations can be made in honor of Daniel Drivon to the Shriners Children’s Hospital at https://lovetotherescue.org. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com